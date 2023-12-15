Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Comanche County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Leon High School at Lingleville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lingleville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
