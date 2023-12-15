There is high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palmer High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

6:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Irving High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearce High School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman International Academy High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 15

7:25 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesquite High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 2

6A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Woodrow Wilson

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Athens High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Hebron High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Molina High School at Dallas Independent School District

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Emmett J Conrad High School