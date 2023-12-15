Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Denton County, Texas today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pilot Point High School at Archer City High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Archer City, TX

Archer City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanger High School at S & S Consolidated High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

6:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Frisco at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School