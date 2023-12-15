Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ellis County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmer High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ovilla Christian School at Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Granbury, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avalon High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Avalon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joshua High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.