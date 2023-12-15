Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fisher County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Fisher County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellman-Union High School at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rotan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spur High School at Roby High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Roby, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Throckmorton High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
