Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Galveston County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Friendswood High School at Ball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Galveston, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.