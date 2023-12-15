Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Hopkins County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cumby High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomburg High School at Sulphur Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.