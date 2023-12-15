Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in McLennan County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meyer Public High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vanguard College Preparatory School at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony School of Nature at Texas Wind
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.