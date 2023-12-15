How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearkats have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have made.
- In games Sam Houston shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bobcats are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearkats sit at 147th.
- The 72.7 points per game the Bearkats put up are just 3.3 more points than the Bobcats give up (69.4).
- When Sam Houston totals more than 69.4 points, it is 4-2.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Sam Houston has fared better at home this season, posting 76 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Bearkats are surrendering 68 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 74.2.
- In home games, Sam Houston is averaging 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (32.3%).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lamar
|W 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 69-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
