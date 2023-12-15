The Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) will visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average 16.9 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Golden Hurricane give up (73.6).

The Golden Hurricane average 73.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 77.4 the Tigers give up.

Tulsa has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 77.4 points.

Texas Southern is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.

The Golden Hurricane are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (41.7%).

The Tigers' 34.2 shooting percentage is 5.3 lower than the Golden Hurricane have given up.

Texas Southern Leaders

Jaida Belton: 6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 42.2 FG%

6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 42.2 FG% Daeja Holmes: 9.6 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)

9.6 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35) Jordyn Turner: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.6 FG%

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.6 FG% Taniya Lawson: 11.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

