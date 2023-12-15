Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Titus County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Titus County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Titus County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at Royse City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
