The Portland Pilots and the Stanford Cardinal hit the court for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Swisher Gymnasium Location: Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch Marshall vs. Jacksonville

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. NJIT Highlanders

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

NJIT Wellness and Events Center Location: Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. NJIT

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Tennessee State Tigers

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Gentry Complex

Gentry Complex Location: Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Templeton Physical Education Center Location: Clinton, South Carolina

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian

South Alabama Jaguars vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: University Center (LA)

University Center (LA) Location: Hammond, Louisiana

How to Watch South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana

Western Carolina Catamounts vs. No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Western Carolina vs. North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Lantz Arena

Lantz Arena Location: Charleston, Illinois

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. IUPUI Jaguars

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: IUPUI Gymnasium

IUPUI Gymnasium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Tulsa

Chicago State Cougars vs. UIC Flames

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Credit Union 1 Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch Chicago State vs. UIC