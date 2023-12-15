Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Young County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Young County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Young County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newcastle High School at Crowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crowell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Petrolia High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Newcastle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Electra High School at Olney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Olney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.