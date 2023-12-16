Saturday's game between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) and No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) squaring off at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Bears head into this matchup after a 99-37 win over Delaware State on Thursday.

The Bears came out on top in their most recent outing 99-37 against Delaware State on Thursday. The Hurricanes are coming off of a 75-70 victory against DePaul in their last outing on Friday. Aijha Blackwell recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists for the Bears. Jasmyne Roberts totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Hurricanes.

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 71, Miami (FL) 66

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' best win this season came in an 84-77 victory over the No. 11 Utah Utes on November 14.

The Bears have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Baylor has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

The Bears have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 114) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 120) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 235) on November 6

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Hurricanes captured their best win of the season on November 29, a 74-68 road victory.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Miami (FL) is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 165) on November 26

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 224) on November 12

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 225) on November 24

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Blackwell: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 35.2 points per game (scoring 90.3 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while allowing 55.1 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +281 scoring differential overall.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game, with a +168 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (85th in college basketball) and give up 52.9 per contest (19th in college basketball).

