The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

In games Baylor shoots better than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.

The Bears average 91.1 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 64.8 the Spartans give up.

When Baylor totals more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor put up 82.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).

When playing at home, Baylor averaged 1.0 more treys per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

