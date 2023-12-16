The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

In games Baylor shoots higher than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 183rd.

The 91.1 points per game the Bears put up are 26.3 more points than the Spartans allow (64.8).

When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.

Baylor drained 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

