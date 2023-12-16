The Baylor Bears (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 143.5 -144 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Baylor has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bears' seven games have hit the over.

Michigan State is 3-5-0 ATS this year.

This year, games featuring the Spartans have gone over the point total just twice.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Baylor is eighth-best in college basketball. It is one spot below that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bears have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2000.

Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 The Spartans' national championship odds have fallen from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500, the -biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

