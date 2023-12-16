Dante Exum and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 119-101 loss against the Timberwolves, Exum had 14 points and four assists.

Below we will dive into Exum's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Dante Exum Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 7.7 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 3.6 Assists 4.5 2.4 3.7 PRA -- 13 18.9 PR -- 10.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.4



Dante Exum Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 5.2% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.4 per contest.

Exum is averaging 1.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.7 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 45.2 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.2 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dante Exum vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 33 23 6 7 2 0 0

