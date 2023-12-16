Dereck Lively and his Dallas Mavericks teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lively totaled 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 119-101 loss against the Timberwolves.

With prop bets available for Lively, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.3 9.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.0 8.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 18.5 19.8 PR -- 17.3 18.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Lively's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Lively is responsible for taking 5.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

The Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 45.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.2 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dereck Lively vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 28 10 9 2 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.