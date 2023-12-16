How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Long Island Nets and the Delaware Blue Coats hit the pitch on CBS in one of many compelling matchups on the G League slate today.
Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Long Island Nets vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Capitanes CDMX vs Osceola Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Park Skyhawks vs Maine Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Stockton Kings vs Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.