Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you reside in Harris County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosehill Christian School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Braunfels Christian Academy at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
