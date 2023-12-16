Will Jamie Benn score a goal when the Dallas Stars square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benn stats and insights

Benn has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Benn averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 14:21 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 15:37 Home L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.