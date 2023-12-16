The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 234.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 17 of 24 games this season.

The average total in Dallas' games this year is 236.4, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread.

Dallas has been the favorite in 17 games this season and won 13 (76.5%) of those contests.

Dallas has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 65.5% chance to win.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 17 70.8% 119.4 226.2 117 230.7 233.1 Trail Blazers 4 17.4% 106.8 226.2 113.7 230.7 223.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Mavericks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

At home, Dallas sports a worse record against the spread (5-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-4-0).

The Mavericks score 5.7 more points per game (119.4) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.7).

Dallas has a 12-6 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall when putting up more than 113.7 points.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 13-11 4-4 17-7 Trail Blazers 11-12 8-8 11-12

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Mavericks Trail Blazers 119.4 Points Scored (PG) 106.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 12-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 14-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 117 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-6 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-9

