Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|234.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 17 of 24 games this season.
- The average total in Dallas' games this year is 236.4, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Mavericks have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread.
- Dallas has been the favorite in 17 games this season and won 13 (76.5%) of those contests.
- Dallas has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 65.5% chance to win.
Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|17
|70.8%
|119.4
|226.2
|117
|230.7
|233.1
|Trail Blazers
|4
|17.4%
|106.8
|226.2
|113.7
|230.7
|223.5
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Mavericks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- At home, Dallas sports a worse record against the spread (5-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-4-0).
- The Mavericks score 5.7 more points per game (119.4) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.7).
- Dallas has a 12-6 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall when putting up more than 113.7 points.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|13-11
|4-4
|17-7
|Trail Blazers
|11-12
|8-8
|11-12
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Trail Blazers
|119.4
|106.8
|6
|29
|12-6
|3-0
|14-4
|1-2
|117
|113.7
|21
|16
|4-0
|9-6
|4-0
|6-9
