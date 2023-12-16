Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - December 16
The Dallas Mavericks' (15-9) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 16 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) at Moda Center. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
The Mavericks head into this contest on the heels of a 119-101 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday. Luka Doncic totaled 39 points, six rebounds and 13 assists for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|Out
|Toe
|3.4
|4.2
|2.0
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Out
|Heel
|23.0
|3.9
|5.2
|Seth Curry
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|4.8
|1.6
|1.0
|Josh Green
|SG
|Questionable
|Elbow
|6.9
|2.9
|2.4
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Concussion)
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
