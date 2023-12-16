For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Heiskanen stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Heiskanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (six shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 26:04 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 25:51 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 26:34 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:02 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:18 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:06 Home L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.