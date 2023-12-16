The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 66.0 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.1 the Owls give up to opponents.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.1 points.

Rice's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.0 points.

The Owls put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Panthers allow (67.1).

Rice has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Prairie View A&M is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Panthers give up.

The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 3% higher than the Owls allow.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG% Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%

8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG% Amauri Williams: 6.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 39.5 FG% Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Prairie View A&M Schedule