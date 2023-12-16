The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 66.0 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.1 the Owls give up to opponents.
  • Prairie View A&M has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • Rice's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.0 points.
  • The Owls put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Panthers allow (67.1).
  • Rice has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
  • Prairie View A&M is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 3% higher than the Owls allow.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

  • Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%
  • Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%
  • Amauri Williams: 6.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%
  • Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Prairie View A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Washington State L 81-43 William J. Nicks Building
11/27/2023 Incarnate Word L 57-44 William J. Nicks Building
12/10/2023 @ TCU L 85-41 Schollmaier Arena
12/16/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Wiley - William J. Nicks Building

