Saturday's contest features the Rice Owls (4-6) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) clashing at Prather Coliseum (on December 16) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-71 victory for Rice.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Rice vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 79, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-7.6)

Rice (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Northwestern State's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while Rice's is 3-6-0. The Demons have a 7-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 73.5 points per game, 221st in college basketball, while allowing 76.8 per contest, 297th in college basketball) and have a -33 scoring differential.

Rice records 36.5 rebounds per game (195th in college basketball), compared to the 36.8 of its opponents.

Rice hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (217th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

Rice and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.6 per game (158th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (223rd in college basketball).

