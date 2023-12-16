The Rice Owls (4-6) will visit the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

Rice has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Owls are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 332nd.

The 73.5 points per game the Owls score are 8.2 fewer points than the Demons allow (81.7).

Rice is 2-1 when scoring more than 81.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Rice scored 8.9 more points per game (81.1) than it did away from home (72.2).

The Owls allowed 73.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.5 away from home.

When playing at home, Rice made 0.4 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule