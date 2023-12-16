The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-10.5) 150.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-10.5) 149.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rice vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Rice has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Owls' nine games this season have hit the over.

Northwestern State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

So far this year, seven out of the Demons' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

