The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 66 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.1 the Owls give up to opponents.

Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Rice's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66 points.

The Owls put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Panthers allow (67.1).

Rice has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Prairie View A&M is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60)

12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60) Malia Fisher: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Destiny Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Shelby Hayes: 6 PTS, 42.9 FG%

6 PTS, 42.9 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Rice Schedule