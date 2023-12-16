The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks' 66.2 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearkats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Arlington is 1-2.
  • Sam Houston is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The Bearkats put up 73.6 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 84.3 the Mavericks give up.
  • Sam Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.
  • The Bearkats are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.4%).
  • The Mavericks' 38.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearkats have conceded.

Sam Houston Leaders

  • Raanee Smith: 12.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 47.7 FG%
  • Kaylee Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Diana Rosenthal: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Sydnee Kemp: 12.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
  • Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 48.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Florida A&M W 65-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Texas Tech L 93-60 United Supermarkets Arena
12/10/2023 Texas College W 114-51 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/16/2023 UT Arlington - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ Utah Valley - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.