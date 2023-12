SEC teams will be on Saturday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Presbyterian Blue Hose playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Carolina Gamecocks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 SEC Network+ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 SEC Network + Samford Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 SEC Network + Norfolk State Spartans at Auburn Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 SEC Network +

