How to Watch the Tarleton State vs. McNeese Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison
- The Texans score 17.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (81.9).
- McNeese's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.
- The 70.6 points per game the Cowgirls record are 8.3 more points than the Texans allow (62.3).
- McNeese is 4-3 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- When Tarleton State gives up fewer than 70.6 points, it is 2-5.
- The Cowgirls shoot 39.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Texans concede defensively.
Tarleton State Leaders
- Elise Turrubiates: 9.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)
- Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- Teresa Da Silva: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Tyler Jackson: 5.9 PTS, 31 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Faith Acker: 10.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 72-66
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|L 59-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 57-42
|Wisdom Gym
|12/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
