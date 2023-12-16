Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Tarrant County, Texas today

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everman High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Poolville High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Poolville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
