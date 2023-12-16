2024 NCAA Bracketology: TCU March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we expect TCU to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
How TCU ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-1
|0-0
|36
|32
|182
TCU's best wins
TCU notched its best win of the season on December 16 by securing a 79-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, the No. 84-ranked team based on the RPI. Against Arizona State, Emanuel Miller led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 108-75 at home over Southern (No. 128/RPI) on November 6
- 88-55 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 209/RPI) on November 14
- 84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 239/RPI) on December 2
- 86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 17
- 93-74 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on November 21
TCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), TCU is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- TCU is facing the 20th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Horned Frogs have 16 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- TCU has 19 games remaining this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
TCU's next game
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs vs. TCU Horned Frogs
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPNU
