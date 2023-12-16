The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 152.5.

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -7.5 152.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average total in TCU's games this year is 155.6, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Horned Frogs have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

TCU has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Horned Frogs have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 77.8% chance to win.

TCU vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 50% 88.5 158.6 67.1 136.1 151.9 Arizona State 1 11.1% 70.1 158.6 69.0 136.1 140.6

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs average 19.5 more points per game (88.5) than the Sun Devils give up (69.0).

TCU is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 69.0 points.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-5-0 3-4 4-4-0 Arizona State 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

TCU vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

