2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Texas A&M-CC and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|315
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
Texas A&M-CC, in its best win of the season, beat the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 86-76 on December 15. Dian Wright-Forde was the leading scorer in the signature victory over UT Rio Grande Valley, dropping 17 points with two rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 67-63 on the road over UTEP (No. 226/RPI) on November 29
- 62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 319/RPI) on December 9
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-3
- Texas A&M-CC has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).
- According to the RPI, the Islanders have three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-CC has been handed the 263rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Islanders have seven games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Glancing at Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
