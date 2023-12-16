If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Texas A&M-CC and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 315

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

Texas A&M-CC, in its best win of the season, beat the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 86-76 on December 15. Dian Wright-Forde was the leading scorer in the signature victory over UT Rio Grande Valley, dropping 17 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

67-63 on the road over UTEP (No. 226/RPI) on November 29

62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 319/RPI) on December 9

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

Texas A&M-CC has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, the Islanders have three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-CC has been handed the 263rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Islanders have seven games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

