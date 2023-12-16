What are Texas A&M-Commerce's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 166

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 17, Texas A&M-Commerce beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 81 in the RPI) by a score of 57-54. Tommie Lewis amassed a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in the game versus Saint Joseph's (PA).

Next best wins

101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 271/RPI) on December 11

97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lions are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has the 36th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.

Commerce has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

