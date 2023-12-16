The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 35% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 38th.
  • The Aggies record 76.6 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 49.7 the Cougars allow.
  • When Texas A&M puts up more than 49.7 points, it is 7-2.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Texas A&M averaged 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than in away games (73.7).
  • Defensively the Aggies were better in home games last season, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 in away games.
  • At home, Texas A&M averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to on the road (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Virginia L 59-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul W 89-64 Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis L 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston - Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian - Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M - Reed Arena

