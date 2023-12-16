The Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) will meet the Houston Cougars (8-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 14.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 3.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

3.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Solomon Washington: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

Texas A&M vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank 181st 75.3 Points Scored 75.0 188th 124th 68.1 Points Allowed 50.4 1st 13th 40.0 Rebounds 38.4 32nd 2nd 16.0 Off. Rebounds 13.9 8th 285th 6.0 3pt Made 7.9 139th 284th 11.6 Assists 13.6 162nd 49th 9.8 Turnovers 8.0 4th

