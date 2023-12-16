Saturday's contest between the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) and North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) squaring off at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Southern, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 77, N.C. A&T 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Southern (-10.2)

Texas Southern (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

N.C. A&T is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Southern's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Aggies are 6-3-0 and the Tigers are 2-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 21.2 points per game (posting 55.9 points per game, 360th in college basketball, while conceding 77.1 per contest, 306th in college basketball) and have a -149 scoring differential.

The 36.1 rebounds per game Texas Southern accumulates rank 210th in the country, 7.5 fewer than the 43.6 its opponents pull down.

Texas Southern hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents.

Texas Southern loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.