The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) will try to halt a nine-game losing streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Tigers have lost seven games in a row. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Southern -9.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern Betting Records & Stats

Texas Southern and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Texas Southern has an average point total of 133 in its outings this year, 11.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Texas Southern has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Tigers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -550 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Southern has a 84.6% chance to win.

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Southern 3 42.9% 55.9 122.8 77.1 164.4 141.6 N.C. A&T 6 66.7% 66.9 122.8 87.3 164.4 145.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 31.4 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Aggies give up (87.3).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Southern 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0 N.C. A&T 4-5-0 4-1 6-3-0

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Southern N.C. A&T 7-6 Home Record 8-5 3-13 Away Record 4-10 2-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.