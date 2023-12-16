The Independence Bowl will feature the Texas Tech Red Raiders squaring off against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas Tech is averaging 386.9 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 89th on defense, yielding 393.8 yards allowed per game. Cal's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 415.9 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 58th with 394.9 total yards per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Texas Tech vs. Cal Key Statistics

Texas Tech Cal 386.9 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.9 (60th) 393.8 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (105th) 165.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (34th) 221.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (81st) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (126th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,498 pass yards for Texas Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 269 times for 1,447 yards (120.6 per game), scoring nine times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 245 yards (20.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Xavier White's team-leading 495 yards as a receiver have come on 34 catches (out of 52 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has caught 36 passes for 431 yards (35.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Myles Price's 43 grabs are good enough for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has racked up 1,447 yards (120.6 yards per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 229 times for 1,261 yards (105.1 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has run for 365 yards across 70 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's 675 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 59 receptions on 96 targets with seven touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has put together a 510-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 64 targets.

Taj Davis has racked up 393 reciving yards (32.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or Cal gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.