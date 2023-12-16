The Independence Bowl features a matchup between the California Golden Bears (who are just 2.5-point underdogs) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on December 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a point total of 57.5.

Texas Tech is putting up 26.8 points per game offensively this season (69th in the FBS), and is allowing 27 points per game (72nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Cal ranks 39th in points per game (31.6), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with 32.7 points ceded per contest.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Venue: Independence Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Texas Tech vs Cal Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -2.5 -115 -105 57.5 -115 -105 -150 +125

Texas Tech Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Red Raiders rank -86-worst in total offense (318.7 yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (453 yards per game allowed).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Red Raiders, who rank -102-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game) and -40-worst in scoring defense (31 points per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

With 173.3 passing yards per game on offense (24th-worst) and 204 passing yards per game allowed on defense (24th-worst) over the last three games, Texas Tech has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Over the last three games, the Red Raiders rank -3-worst in rushing offense (145.3 rushing yards per game) and -116-worst in rushing defense (249 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Texas Tech has hit the over once.

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech has posted a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Texas Tech has hit the over in five of its 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Texas Tech is 4-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Texas Tech has a record of 0-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (33.3%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,498 yards passing for Texas Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 269 times for 1,447 yards (120.6 per game), scoring nine times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has racked up 245 yards on 39 carries, scoring one time.

Xavier White has hauled in 34 receptions for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has put up a 431-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 74 targets.

Myles Price has a total of 410 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 43 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Tony Bradford Jr. has four sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 39 tackles.

Texas Tech's leading tackler, Ben Roberts, has 91 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Dadrion Taylor has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 63 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and six passes defended to his name.

