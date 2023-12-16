The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) after winning three straight home games. The Red Raiders are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -7.5 139.5

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average total in Texas Tech's outings this year is 142.3, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Red Raiders' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

This season, Texas Tech has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Red Raiders are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -350 or more on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 4 50% 75.6 145.6 66.8 139.5 136.9 Vanderbilt 6 66.7% 70 145.6 72.7 139.5 141.6

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Red Raiders average are only 2.9 more points than the Commodores allow (72.7).

Texas Tech has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 3-5-0 2-3 4-4-0 Vanderbilt 3-6-0 1-0 3-6-0

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Vanderbilt 11-6 Home Record 14-6 3-7 Away Record 5-6 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

