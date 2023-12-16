How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) go up against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Falcons allow to opponents.
- UT Arlington has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 310th.
- The Mavericks put up 75.9 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 62.1 the Falcons give up.
- UT Arlington has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Arlington posted 72.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in road games (61.5).
- The Mavericks ceded 66.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.
- When playing at home, UT Arlington made 0.8 more threes per game (7.0) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (31.2%).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 76-69
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Texas-Dallas
|-
|College Park Center
|12/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 74-37
|College Park Center
|12/16/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
