The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) go up against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • UT Arlington has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 310th.
  • The Mavericks put up 75.9 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 62.1 the Falcons give up.
  • UT Arlington has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Arlington posted 72.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in road games (61.5).
  • The Mavericks ceded 66.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.
  • When playing at home, UT Arlington made 0.8 more threes per game (7.0) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 76-69 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/6/2023 Texas-Dallas - College Park Center
12/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 74-37 College Park Center
12/16/2023 Air Force - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.