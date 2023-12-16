The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) go up against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Falcons allow to opponents.

UT Arlington has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 310th.

The Mavericks put up 75.9 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 62.1 the Falcons give up.

UT Arlington has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington posted 72.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in road games (61.5).

The Mavericks ceded 66.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.

When playing at home, UT Arlington made 0.8 more threes per game (7.0) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (31.2%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule