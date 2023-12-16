The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) battle the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Air Force matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-1.5) 130.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-1.5) 130.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Betting Trends

UT Arlington has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Mavericks games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Air Force has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this year.

In the Falcons' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.