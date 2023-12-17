The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) hit the court against the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.

Abilene Christian is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Miners sit at 155th.

The 74.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 6.4 more points than the Miners allow (68.4).

Abilene Christian is 2-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Abilene Christian performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 71.5 per game in road games.

The Wildcats ceded 64.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.2).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Abilene Christian performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.4 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.8% mark when playing on the road.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule