The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will meet the UTEP Miners (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dibba: 14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Madden: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Steele: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • McClain: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Stat Comparison

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG UTEP AVG UTEP Rank
285th 69.0 Points Scored 80.9 67th
242nd 73.8 Points Allowed 68.9 138th
341st 28.1 Rebounds 33.6 167th
299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd
321st 5.5 3pt Made 5.1 333rd
266th 11.8 Assists 17.4 27th
255th 12.9 Turnovers 14.3 325th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.