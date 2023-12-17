Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
The bowl season slate features nine Big 12 matchups, with Kansas State (-3) against NC State among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all Big 12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 18 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Kansas State -3 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.0 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Read more on the best bets for this game
Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.6 points
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Read more on the best bets for this game
Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 1.2 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Big 12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 18 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Projected Total: 59.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 63.5 - Texas vs. Washington
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 57.5 points
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 54.5 - Cal vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Total: 60.2 points
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 18 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|12-1 (9-1 Big 12)
|36.2 / 17.5
|475.9 / 321.9
|Oklahoma State
|10-4 (7-3 Big 12)
|29.6 / 28.6
|431.7 / 441.8
|Oklahoma
|10-3 (7-2 Big 12)
|41.7 / 23.5
|507.0 / 389.6
|West Virginia
|9-4 (6-3 Big 12)
|31.5 / 26.2
|434.6 / 380.8
|Iowa State
|7-5 (6-3 Big 12)
|26.3 / 21.7
|358.2 / 349.3
|Kansas State
|9-4 (6-3 Big 12)
|37.1 / 21.0
|445.5 / 372.5
|Texas Tech
|7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
|27.4 / 26.0
|386.7 / 390.7
|Kansas
|9-4 (5-4 Big 12)
|34.8 / 26.5
|446.1 / 378.2
|UCF
|6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|31.3 / 25.8
|487.1 / 391.1
|TCU
|5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|31.3 / 27.8
|466.3 / 408.3
|BYU
|5-7 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.1 / 29.8
|309.8 / 417.7
|Houston
|4-8 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.7 / 31.5
|360.2 / 423.9
|Baylor
|3-9 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.1 / 33.3
|377.8 / 421.3
|Cincinnati
|3-9 (1-8 Big 12)
|24.1 / 30.0
|426.1 / 402.8
Watch Big 12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.